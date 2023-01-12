Create New Account
Difference Between Law of Cause and Effect and Law of Compensation, Law of Attraction, Physical Laws, Metaphysical Laws, Soul Based Laws, Natural vs Divine Love
Original:https://youtu.be/AKIx1JBC-MQ

20100620 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Brisbane P1


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com




“THE LAW OF COMPENSATION OPERATES UPON THE HUMAN SOUL. IT DOESN’T OPERATE UPON ANYTHING ELSE. IT’S ONE OF THE HIGHEST LAWS OF THE UNIVERSE, IT’S PART OF THE NATURAL LOVE LAWS AND REMEMBER THE NATURAL LOVE LAWS ARE ONLY SUPERSEEDE BY THE DIVINE LOVE LAWS.”

