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Be strong and of a good courage
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21 views • May 13, 2022
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019.
In these last days of earth’s history, we are witnessing an exponential rise in wickedness and social upheaval in the world. What is evil is now considered as good and what is good is now considered as evil as per Isaiah 5:20.
As followers of Christ, we should be encouraged by the apostle Peter’s words in 1 Peter 4:12-13, Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.
With all that we see happening around the world and in our lives, God encourages His children to “be strong and of a good courage”. To God’s children, Moses writes in Deuteronomy 31:6, Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, He it is that doth go with thee; He will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.
In Joshua 1:6, 7 and 9, the Lord spoke to Joshua, who took over the mantle as the leader of God’s people, Israel, when He says, Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shalt thou divide for an inheritance the land, which I sware unto their fathers to give them. Only be thou strong and very courageous, that thou mayest observe to do according to all the law, which Moses my servant commanded thee: turn not from it to the right hand or to the left, that thou mayest prosper withersoever thou goest.[…] Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
Brothers and sisters in Christ, be strong and of a good courage as Moses was when he led God’s children out of Egypt.
Be strong and of a good courage as Gideon and his 300 men were when they faced the armies of the Amalekites and the Midianites.
Be strong and of a good courage as David was when he faced Goliath and defeated him.
Be strong and of a good courage as Job was after he lost his family and possessions.
Be strong and of a good courage as Daniel was when he was in the lion’s den.
Be strong and of a good courage and God will provide you with bread and water as per Isaiah 33:16 as true followers of Christ are about to enter into Jacob’s trouble.
Be strong and of a good courage when “[…] men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake” as per Christ’s words in Matthew 5:11.
Be strong and of a good courage when you will be threatened with the loss of your job and even the loss of your life for refusing to embrace the mark of the Vatican beast. Put God first and He will empower with the conviction of the Holy Spirit to abide zealously in the truth.
Be strong and of a good courage, be separate from this world, be faithful and obedient to Jesus Christ or Yeshua, our God, our Creator, our Deliverer, our Hope and our Peace and He will protect you from the evils of this world.
Be strong and of a good courage and put Jesus Christ or Yeshua first in your life, pray daily and fast occasionally, read your Bible daily and strive to reject sin and the snares and temptations of the devil.
Be strong and of a good courage and the peace of your Creator, God, Lord, King and Saviour, Jesus Christ or Yeshua, will abide in you. He will protect you as long as you are faithful and obedient to Him and His holy written word.
As it is written in Isaiah 41:10, God says to His saints, Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.
Be strong and of a good courage and you shall be with your heavenly Father, your Abba...forever and you shall see His face!
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019.
In these last days of earth’s history, we are witnessing an exponential rise in wickedness and social upheaval in the world. What is evil is now considered as good and what is good is now considered as evil as per Isaiah 5:20.
As followers of Christ, we should be encouraged by the apostle Peter’s words in 1 Peter 4:12-13, Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you: But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.
With all that we see happening around the world and in our lives, God encourages His children to “be strong and of a good courage”. To God’s children, Moses writes in Deuteronomy 31:6, Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, He it is that doth go with thee; He will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.
In Joshua 1:6, 7 and 9, the Lord spoke to Joshua, who took over the mantle as the leader of God’s people, Israel, when He says, Be strong and of a good courage: for unto this people shalt thou divide for an inheritance the land, which I sware unto their fathers to give them. Only be thou strong and very courageous, that thou mayest observe to do according to all the law, which Moses my servant commanded thee: turn not from it to the right hand or to the left, that thou mayest prosper withersoever thou goest.[…] Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
Brothers and sisters in Christ, be strong and of a good courage as Moses was when he led God’s children out of Egypt.
Be strong and of a good courage as Gideon and his 300 men were when they faced the armies of the Amalekites and the Midianites.
Be strong and of a good courage as David was when he faced Goliath and defeated him.
Be strong and of a good courage as Job was after he lost his family and possessions.
Be strong and of a good courage as Daniel was when he was in the lion’s den.
Be strong and of a good courage and God will provide you with bread and water as per Isaiah 33:16 as true followers of Christ are about to enter into Jacob’s trouble.
Be strong and of a good courage when “[…] men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake” as per Christ’s words in Matthew 5:11.
Be strong and of a good courage when you will be threatened with the loss of your job and even the loss of your life for refusing to embrace the mark of the Vatican beast. Put God first and He will empower with the conviction of the Holy Spirit to abide zealously in the truth.
Be strong and of a good courage, be separate from this world, be faithful and obedient to Jesus Christ or Yeshua, our God, our Creator, our Deliverer, our Hope and our Peace and He will protect you from the evils of this world.
Be strong and of a good courage and put Jesus Christ or Yeshua first in your life, pray daily and fast occasionally, read your Bible daily and strive to reject sin and the snares and temptations of the devil.
Be strong and of a good courage and the peace of your Creator, God, Lord, King and Saviour, Jesus Christ or Yeshua, will abide in you. He will protect you as long as you are faithful and obedient to Him and His holy written word.
As it is written in Isaiah 41:10, God says to His saints, Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.
Be strong and of a good courage and you shall be with your heavenly Father, your Abba...forever and you shall see His face!
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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