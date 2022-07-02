Vladimir Zev Zelenko’s Presentation to the Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem

Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, M.D. passed away the evening of June 30, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Through that life and death battle, Zev found the spiritual strength and courage to become the greatest worldwide voice for the proper treatment of COVID-19 and for an honest appraisal of the malignant global forces that are behind COVID-19 and the genetic “vaccines.” He suffered outrageous attacks that cost him dearly, but he never flinched from speaking and writing the medical, scientific, political, and moral truth. In 2021 Zev kindly wrote an Introduction to our book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, that was way ahead of everyone else in seeing the depth and the breadth of the assault on humanity through the release of SARS-CoV-2, the suppression of lifesaving treatments, the administration of deadly treatments, and the vaccines that are continuing to ravage humanity.



We counted Zev among our very dearest close friends and loved him with all our hearts. In my final public interview with him, I called him a Hebrew Prophet. We love and miss Zev and hope God elevates this wonderful man to his rightful place among the greatest of Jews and among the greatest of all human beings.

Peter R. Breggin, M.D.

Dr. Zev Zelenko was always courageously honest and forthright in his interviews and presentations about the malfeasance of the pandemic and the global Great Reset. One of his most searing summations was his presentation to the Rabbinical court in Jerusalem presented here.[i] We thank David Sorensen of Stop World Control for creating this moving video memorializing Zev’s warning to the world and his permission to share it freely.

