Vladimir Zev Zelenko’s Presentation to the Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem

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Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, M.D. passed away the evening
of June 30, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Through that
life and death battle, Zev found the spiritual strength and courage to become
the greatest worldwide voice for the proper treatment of COVID-19 and for an
honest appraisal of the malignant global forces that are behind COVID-19 and
the genetic “vaccines.” He suffered
outrageous attacks that cost him dearly, but he never flinched from speaking
and writing the medical, scientific, political, and moral truth. In 2021 Zev kindly wrote an Introduction to our book, COVID-19
and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, that was way ahead of everyone
else in seeing the depth and the breadth of the assault on humanity through the
release of SARS-CoV-2, the suppression of lifesaving treatments, the
administration of deadly treatments, and the vaccines that are continuing to
ravage humanity.
We counted Zev among our very dearest close friends and loved him with all our hearts. In my final public interview with him, I called him a Hebrew Prophet. We love and miss Zev and hope God elevates this wonderful man to his rightful place among the greatest of Jews and among the greatest of all human beings.
Peter R. Breggin, M.D.
Dr. Zev Zelenko was always courageously honest and
forthright in his interviews and presentations about the malfeasance of the
pandemic and the global Great Reset. One
of his most searing summations was his presentation to the Rabbinical court in
Jerusalem presented here.[i] We thank David Sorensen of Stop World Control
for creating this moving video memorializing Zev’s warning to the world and his permission to share it freely.