© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MYSTERIOUS RISE IN DEADLY HEPATITIS CASES AMONG CHILDREN ! MY GOODNESS, WHAT COULD BE CAUSING IT..?
Follow
4
Share
Report
281 views • May 19, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
MYSTERIOUS RISE in DEADLY HEPATITIS Cases AMONG CHILDREN
(Goodness, What Could Be Causing It?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaXPUx5cBhOH/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
1. (Mr. K F - Never Give Up) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/
What could be causing the mysterious rise in deadly Hepatitis cases among children [4u2iZiBqO69B]
It doesn't take a Sherlock Holmes to figure out what's actually going on here. 💉💉💉
Information sourced from The Exposé: https://expose-news.com/2022/05/12/whats-causing-deadly-hepatitis-children/
You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here:
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/
UK's Yellow Card Scheme - Vaccine injury/death reporting system: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
2. (kevinfr0st) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinfr0st/
Childhood hepatitis outbreaks [ogrHuKC3ijZz]
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
MYSTERIOUS RISE in DEADLY HEPATITIS Cases AMONG CHILDREN
(Goodness, What Could Be Causing It?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaXPUx5cBhOH/ [SHARE]
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
1. (Mr. K F - Never Give Up) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/
What could be causing the mysterious rise in deadly Hepatitis cases among children [4u2iZiBqO69B]
It doesn't take a Sherlock Holmes to figure out what's actually going on here. 💉💉💉
Information sourced from The Exposé: https://expose-news.com/2022/05/12/whats-causing-deadly-hepatitis-children/
You can check out the first round of Pfizer vaccine side effects documents (that they were forced by a court order in the USA to release) here:
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/
UK's Yellow Card Scheme - Vaccine injury/death reporting system: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
2. (kevinfr0st) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinfr0st/
Childhood hepatitis outbreaks [ogrHuKC3ijZz]
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.