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West Pushes Ukraine to Fight Russia
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954 views • April 28, 2022
"Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (April 27) warned that any countries attempting to interfere in Ukraine would face a "lightning-fast" response from Russia and said all decisions on how Moscow would react in that situation had already been taken. Addressing lawmakers in St Petersburg, Putin said the West wanted to cut Russia into different pieces and accused it of pushing Ukraine into conflict with Russia.
Putin also told lawmakers the Russian rouble, banking system, transport sector and economy as a whole had withstood sanctions imposed against Moscow, and vowed a response to attempts to isolate Russia." - ShanghaiEye
Putin also told lawmakers the Russian rouble, banking system, transport sector and economy as a whole had withstood sanctions imposed against Moscow, and vowed a response to attempts to isolate Russia." - ShanghaiEye
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