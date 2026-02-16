Hungarian Prime Minister Orban states that Hungary should fear Brussels, not Russia:

We need to get used to the idea that those who love freedom should fear not the East, but Brussels, and should turn their concerned gaze towards Brussels.

The attacks on Putin are primitive and unserious. However, Brussels is a tangible reality and a direct source of danger.

Adding: Hungary and Slovakia have officially asked Croatia to allow the transportation of Russian oil through the Adriatic pipeline, while transit through Ukraine is halted, reports Bloomberg.

A ceremony to hand over the keys to apartments in a new district built for the families of soldiers who died in the Kursk region took place in Pyongyang. The event was attended by the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un. Photos from the event were published by the state agency KCNA.

The new district in the Hwaseong area was named "Saber Street". In his speech, the North Korean leader expressed confidence that the families of soldiers who received the keys to new housing would be able to take pride in their deceased sons and husbands. He stated that he had demanded the completion of the projects earlier, so that it could bring at least some comfort to the relatives of the fallen soldiers.