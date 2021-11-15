© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ultra Efficient LED Light Runs on 1AA Charges 2aaa or 2AA
Follow
0
Share
Report
177 views • November 15, 2021
Circuits are made Public Domain by Publisher
Ultra Efficient LED Light Runs on 1AA Charges 2aaa or 2AA
Modified Joule Thief Circuit Tuned to Run, Produces Light,
Not sure for how many Days or Weeks....
Circuits Provided use Either a NPN or PNP Transistor and a standard Bifile Coil for
the Joule Thief. A Third Coil provides Energy for the LED with virtually NO Current Drain on the J.T. Circuit.
Ultra Efficient LED Light Runs on 1AA Charges 2aaa or 2AA
Modified Joule Thief Circuit Tuned to Run, Produces Light,
Not sure for how many Days or Weeks....
Circuits Provided use Either a NPN or PNP Transistor and a standard Bifile Coil for
the Joule Thief. A Third Coil provides Energy for the LED with virtually NO Current Drain on the J.T. Circuit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.