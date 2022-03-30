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Spiritual Deadness In The Modern Church
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10 views • March 30, 2022
As the world grows darker and darker, the church has the opportunity to be the light in the darkness. However, we see a church today that infected with a spiritual deadness. The church has drifted away from its Great Commission and put its focus on conforming to the world. The Gospel of Jesus Christ has become a secondary matter, replaced by the pursuit of grand facilities, popularity, and programs to enhance life improvement. Join Pastors Dan McDonald, Daniel Strickler, and Jeff Basham as they look to God’s Word and Christ’s warning to the churches in Revelation 3 and the stark resemblance to the church we see today.
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