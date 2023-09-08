X22 Report - Ep 3151b - Summer Blockbuster Movie Now Playing, Be Careful What You Wish For

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









______________________________________________________

Trump sends a message, we are watching a blockbuster movie. Trump is continually showing the people what election interference looks like, this is in preparation for the 2020 election rigging reveal. The people are being brought into the fold. Trump is actually putting the [DS] on trial. Tucker asked Trump a question about assassination, Trump didn't answer the question but now it seems Trump might have documents and texts of a plot to assassinate Trump, game over.

