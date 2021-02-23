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THE NEW WORLD ORDER - JESUITS/VATICAN - ROTHSCHILD'S BANKERS FOR THE VATICAN
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162347 views • February 23, 2021
Must Watch video to understand the rulers behind the scenes. This is the documentary of the history of the setting up of the American Colonies, and the influences of the Roman Catholic Church and the Jesuit order in the Establishment of the Sovereign Constitutional Republican Nation States of America. Much of this information will be new to many people who received a classic Government provided education. The truth has been modified by the Society of Jesus and the people indoctrinated via their state controlled and mandated education system. Please Share.
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