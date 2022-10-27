JOE BIDEN'S SECRET DEAL FOR THE MIDTERMS! LORI LIGHTFOOT DEMANDS RAISE AS THOUSANDS DIE IN HER CITY!

The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 26, 2022
Tonight on the Right Dissident! Dalton Clodfelter discusses Joe Biden making a secret deal with the Saudi government to ease gas prices before the midterms and Darrell Brooks being convicted of murder. We also poke fun at Lori Lightfoot’s TikTok and her ridiculous proposal to give herself a raise and then we reminisce on a peaceful America that is long gone.
