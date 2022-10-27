JOE BIDEN'S SECRET DEAL FOR THE MIDTERMS! LORI LIGHTFOOT DEMANDS RAISE AS THOUSANDS DIE IN HER CITY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 26, 2022
Tonight on the Right Dissident! Dalton Clodfelter discusses Joe Biden making a secret deal with the Saudi government to ease gas prices before the midterms and Darrell Brooks being convicted of murder. We also poke fun at Lori Lightfoot’s TikTok and her ridiculous proposal to give herself a raise and then we reminisce on a peaceful America that is long gone.
Sponsors:
https://nootopia.com/daltongenius
Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:
T.me/DaltonClod
https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter
https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q235y-joe-bidens-secret-deal-for-midterms-lori-lightfoot-demands-raise-as-thousan.html