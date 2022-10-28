⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report onthe special military operation in Ukraine | 28 October 2022

💥 In Kupyansk direction, up to 1 enemy reinforced battalion attacked the positions of the Russian troops towards Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ All the attacks have been repelled.

◽️ Over 150 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armoured personnel carriers and 9 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 2 battalion tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were conducting an offensive towards Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Intense action of the Russian troops has resulted in halting the enemy.

◽️ Artillery and Army Aviation have eliminated over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles and 2 motor vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, a company tactical group of the AFU attacked the positions of the Russian troops near Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Intense action of the Russian units and artillery has resulted in driving the enemy back to initial positions.

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 1 pickup have been eliminated.

💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, Russian artillery and Army Aviation launched concentrated strikes at the reserve forces of the Ukrainian troops that were redeploying from the depth, and sabotage groups near the contact line.

◽️ Over 180 Ukrainian personnel, 8 armoured fighting vehicles and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-tactical and Army Aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 6 AFU command posts near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye, Seversk, Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nikolayev, as well as 74 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 167 areas.

◽️5 AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed near Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic), Davydov Brod, Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region), and Nikolayev.

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region).

◽️ 3 unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted near Nikolskoye and Berislav (Kherson region).

◽️ Moreover, 6 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS have been shot down near Novaya Kakhovka, Tokarevka (Kherson region), and Pokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 326 airplanes and 164 helicopters, 2,356 unmanned aerial vehicles, 383 air defence missile systems, 6,130 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 876 fighting vehicles equipped with multiple rocket-launching systems, 3,532 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,823 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Source @MoD Russia





