⚡️Trump agreed that allowing Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes with American weapons would be an escalation of the conflict.

Trump informs Zelensky at the meeting that the "Tomahawks" will not be delivered

Zelensky:

We have decided not to publicly talk about long-range missiles for now, as the USA does not want escalation.

After the meeting with Zelensky, Trump got the impression that the President of Ukraine does not want peace but is striving for escalation.

This was reported by CNN, citing its sources in the White House.

"In a direct and honest conversation, Trump made it clear to Zelensky that until the Ukrainian leader receives long-range missiles capable of reaching the farthest corners of Russia, which he is requesting, nothing will change. One official stated that Trump got the impression that Ukraine is aiming for escalation and prolonging the conflict," the publication writes.

Other White House officials believe that "both sides need to make a deal," as "conditions will only get worse" otherwise.

Adding: (silent video) description: UKR drone attack on Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in Samara, Russia. Attacked by a UAV, distance from Ukraine — 1000 km (621 miles)







