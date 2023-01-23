Blood Analysis - These are Still Images From Video Microscopy on 1-23-23 of a Vaccinated Individual Who Received 2 Phizer, 3 Boosters

These are images from 1-23-23 video microscopy analysis originally started on 12-5-23 from an individual who received 2 Phizer (initial series) and 3 BoostersIt has been 50 days. Let's look and see what is happening in the sample.

Check out my other videos under my channel at: brighteon.com JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope and spread the word. People need to know.

Understand that there is no current blood test that will reveal what you see in these images and videos. I pray for every one.

Please share these videos using their links. With all the videos being uploaded on all the different platforms important videos that have real truth and scientific information get lost among all those theorizing. Please do you part.