Astrology & 2 Eclipses, Mars Station - 10/25/22 to 11/08/22

THREE rather large Astro-Events all happen within about a TWO WEEK period. There's a Partial Solar Eclipse on 10/25, Mars Station at 25GE36, and the Total Lunar Eclipse on 10/08/22 (election day).



Happening within the October surprise window, they are also within the approaching USA midterm elections as well as occurring with the shadow the USA Pluto Return.

We'll look at Biden, Kamala's and Trump's chart as well as several countries I think may be affected by these astro-events. Remember, we're looking at a short time frame.

