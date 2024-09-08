RT News September 8, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 8, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
As Washington accuses RT of sowing 'discord and division', Russia's deputy envoy to the UN says its fear over this network's growing influence - and our refusal to tow the mainstream narrative - which is the real issue. We take a deep dive into the reams of so-called ‘Russian disinformation’ cases the West has been all too willing to allege for years - and ask, who benefits from the claims? Thousands again gather in Tel Aviv, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Netanyahu for his failure to secure a peace deal with Hamas and get the remaining hostages in Gaza freed.