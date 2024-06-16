Adult ADHD Cured! 🧠 Adderall and Ritalin vs Nootropics and Brain Training

I was diagnosed with ADHD at age 8 and given Ritalin, it helped a lot. In an age when ADHD (back then they called it ADD) was misdiagnosed and the pharmaceutical solutions were overprescribed, I think I was a legitimate case.

As a young adult, I was very ambitious and a voracious student of success, yet I had a nearly 5-year streak of non-stop career failures.

Fast forward to today and I've totally overcome ADHD, I'm really a different person; I'm one of the most disciplined and consistent people I know. There are four tools that I have to thank for this transformation...





0:48 My ADHD story

2:00 Ritalin vs Adderall

3:20 Young adult career failure

6:03 At 30 years old...

7:01 Nootropics vs ADHD drugs

11:23 Brain training

15:20 Mindfulness

21:28 Entrepreneurship and travel





Read 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/23-adult-adhd-cured





