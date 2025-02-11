BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukraine is reselling weapons supplied to it by the US to Mexican drug cartels operating on the border with the US - Tucker Carlson
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
98 views • 2 months ago

Ukraine is reselling weapons supplied to it by the US to Mexican drug cartels operating on the border with the US - Tucker Carlson (recent show clip) 

Clip: That LIAR… That liar’: Tucker and US Colonel point out Zelensky’s BOLD face LIES

‘The war is already lost’

"Ukraine is reselling half of the American supplied weapons to Mexican cartels operating along the U.S. border. Up to 50% of American weapons sent to Ukraine are redirected and sold. This is not speculation, it's a fact," 

Full video: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5yb67wF53U 

(0:00) Why Crimea Is So Pivotal

(13:17) Ukraine Is Powerless Without the US

(31:16) Ukraine Selling American Weapons to Cartels

(35:20) How Can Trump End This War?

(48:02) DEI in Our Military

(53:15) Drone Warfare

(55:28) Is WWIII Coming?

(57:36) Poor Leadership Within the Pentagon

(1:01:33) Tulsi Gabbard


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
