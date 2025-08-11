Paul's Life Proves The Bible Is The Word Of God

8/10/2025

Galatians 1:11-20 Paul Proves The Bible Is Truth

Intro: Paul is one of the most amazing people who ever lived and one of the most important! Why would a person do all the hard traveling and tough mission work and suffer so many hardships and perils if he had not been with Jesus? What would his motivation be? Fame? Fortune? Glory? Really? His motivation according to his own writings was spelled out in Galatians 2:20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.

Does this sound like a man who would tell you a lie? Yes…. Muslims die for a false religion they believe in true. But it is more of a political movement than a religion. Yes, many die for their country for they believe in the principles of freedom. Many die for their ideals or for a belief system that they have been brainwashed to believe is true and many will die honorably for a loved one. But no one would give up their whole lives and suffer daily for something they KNEW was a lie. Paul believed the things he wrote not because He was a mad man but because he actually experienced Christ on the Damascus road and actually was trained by Him and witnessed these miracles and power of God in His own life.

His life is proof that the Bible IS the word Of God and the gospel of Jesus Christ is the very truth of God!