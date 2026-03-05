MTV's 1st Broadcast August 01, 1981 (Mandela Effect Edition)

MTV (Masonic Television) 1st Broadcast on August 01, 1981 (Mandela Effect Edition)

On Saturday, August 1, 1981 at 12:01 AM Eastern Time. MTV was launched with the words "Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll," spoken by John Lack and played over footage of the first Space Shuttle launch countdown of Columbia (which took place earlier that year) and of the launch of Apollo 11, marking the debut of the first 24-hour cable music channel.

This is the lost VHS MASTER COPY of the Mandela Effect Edition of that broadcast, a phenomenon where large groups of people share consistent, detailed, but incorrect memories about the first music video played was, "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles, and your Momma was WRONG AGAIN!

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

➤ WEBSITE SUPPORT AT:

==================================================

➤ https://buymeacoffee.com/websitesupport

==================================================

(XRP) Ripple Address:

➤ rw2ciyaNshpHe7bCHo4bRWq6pqqynnWKQgucl2542204293

==================================================

(BTC) Bitcoin Address:

➤ 1EdfUaXh5K4Fo2pJYSircxFDnzDC7EMbx6

==================================================