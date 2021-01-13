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Jeffrey Prather-Final Option-12January2021 Deep State Naked Force and Propaganda
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992 views • January 13, 2021
Big tech crushes POTUS & all free speech. Patriot pretenders finally unmasked. Combating covert ops at capitol breech. Deep state announces next false flag. Prevent False Flag. Planning is invaluable. Shelter in Place for 2 Weeks. Stay out of large cities next week-False Flag! Fox did not cover POTUS. Deep State flaunting their force. FBI-DOJ Propaganda Briefing, Posters of Armed March on DC is Deep State Set Up. Deep State FBI-DOJ will plant evidence. Digital Book Burning. Deep State Capital Police False Flag with Chemical Agents. Team America, Antifa posed as MAGA in Capital Protest. National Guard deploying, Deep State setting up next False Flag bombings and Armed Protest in 50 States. Iran, China, 25 Capital Laptop taken by Special Forces for evidence. Some of Europe baking Trump. Banning Chinese Software Apps. The Great Reset-China control.
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