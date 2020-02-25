The David Knight Show (25Feb20 Full Show)

Topics by timecode:— :00:05:17 // Mardi Gras float shows Hillary strangling Epstein in prison jumper— 00:07:51 // Assange’s extradition will kill free press — where’s WaPo & NYT? And, what happened to Assange after the hearing yesterday is another example of the deliberate efforts to kill him— 00:22:29 // Will corona shutdown in China cause a global recession? Here’s the effect that’s being felt so far and what will happen before it can be turned around— 00:42:16 // Locust swarm meets killer ducks? A SHTF scenario— 00:56:29 // BootyGay’s use of a 9 yr old to sell his LGBT credentials is a disturbing example of child exploitation & the LGBT descent to pedophilia— 01:14:19 // Lesbian woman disassociate herself with the hateful, censoring entitlement of the LGBT movement— 01:29:08 // The radical, gothic death-cult that wants to kill all children & its “moderate” political face— 01:47:10 // IDIOCRACY: CNN map shows Germany & Italy sharing border, Baltimore textbook shows Trump as a Nazi—01:51:38 // Bernie is burning down the Democrat party in Florida with his fidelity to CastroInfowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!