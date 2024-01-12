SA's Gaza genocide case against Israel Ronald Lamola (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel SABC News at:-

https://youtu.be/4fdnfIQNiFA?si=4J5PLj1fFbRlrF3D







Jan 10, 2024 #SABCNewsSABC News is in the Hague.South Africa is preparing its arguments to ask the International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. South Africa brought the case to the court. Israel has strongly rejected the allegation, calling it "baseless".Let's find out the very latest.We are joined by Sophie Mokoena, SABC News International Editor

For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.