SA's Gaza genocide case against Israel Ronald Lamola (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel SABC News at:-
https://youtu.be/4fdnfIQNiFA?si=4J5PLj1fFbRlrF3D
Jan 10, 2024 #SABCNewsSABC News is in the Hague.South Africa is preparing its arguments to ask the International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. South Africa brought the case to the court. Israel has strongly rejected the allegation, calling it "baseless".Let's find out the very latest.We are joined by Sophie Mokoena, SABC News International Editor
For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.