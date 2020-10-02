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Is the Deep State moving to Poison Trump?
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76 views • October 02, 2020
Alex Jones predicted March 13th 2020, the Democrats would use the CoronaVirus as a cover story to say, that's what killed the President.
When in fact it could be a Bioweapon.
Pray now without ceasing. This is NOT a drill. Prayer warriors get on your knees.
_______________
Tune into the WAR ROOM - NOW!!!!!
https://banned.video/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer
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It Needs to Be Asked: Is President Trump Safe from the Military Deep State at Walter Reed Hospital?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/needs-asked-president-trump-safe-military-deep-state-walter-reed-hospital/
When in fact it could be a Bioweapon.
Pray now without ceasing. This is NOT a drill. Prayer warriors get on your knees.
_______________
Tune into the WAR ROOM - NOW!!!!!
https://banned.video/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer
------------------------
It Needs to Be Asked: Is President Trump Safe from the Military Deep State at Walter Reed Hospital?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/needs-asked-president-trump-safe-military-deep-state-walter-reed-hospital/
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