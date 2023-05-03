Create New Account
The Ten Commandments Under ATTACK! (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)
In our morally upside down world, the Ten Commandments are under attack. Discover what God’s Law really says, how it addresses many controversial social issues, and how to find forgiveness after you have broken it. Millions think God’s law is either irrelevant, or was nailed to the cross, yet the Bible’s last book clearly predicts that a commandment-keeping people will exist before Jesus Christ returns: “Here are they that keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus.” Revelation 14:12

https://www.tencommandmentsfromgod.com/

Ten Commandments / Gospel / Prophecy 5×8 Handouts (English and Spanish): https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/product/ten-commandments-gospel-prophecy-5x8-handouts/

The Ten Commandments Tract: https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/product/the-ten-commandments-tract/





