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War Room Pandemic Discussion: The Fauci Emails - Expect the Unexpected in Retirement Dr. Death
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120 views • June 04, 2021
Steve Bannon and the War Room discusses Fauci's emails as more and more evidence surfaces that Dr. Fauci knew about and promoted Gain of Function research at the Wuhan Lab as well as labs in the United States. The question is asked whether or not the white House is about to ask for Fauci's resignation or just send him to forced retirement as the walls close in on him and his deceiving lies regarding the origins of the Wuhan Virus..
Related Link:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
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Related Link:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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