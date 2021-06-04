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War Room Pandemic Discussion: The Fauci Emails - Expect the Unexpected in Retirement Dr. Death
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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120 views • June 04, 2021
Steve Bannon and the War Room discusses Fauci's emails as more and more evidence surfaces that Dr. Fauci knew about and promoted Gain of Function research at the Wuhan Lab as well as labs in the United States. The question is asked whether or not the white House is about to ask for Fauci's resignation or just send him to forced retirement as the walls close in on him and his deceiving lies regarding the origins of the Wuhan Virus..


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https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails

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