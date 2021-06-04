A European Country Seizes More Intelligence About the CCP Virus from a CCP Official at Border Control

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In the May 27, 2021 Getter video, Miles disclosed that a European country detained a CCP official at the border and obtained a great amount of information about health officials and scientists with connections with the CCP, which was the reason for many people in the US and the West were busy with clearing their name. “God is helping us,” Miles said, “and you will see wave after wave of global anti-CCP movements, adhering to the strategies of destroying the CCP with the law, with the truth of the virus, and with facts, following the Whistleblower Movement and the New Federal State of China, to truly save the world.”