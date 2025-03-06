BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sticks & Carrots: Kellogg explains how the US is trying to push Ukraine towards peace
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
56 views • 1 month ago

Kellogg explains how the US is trying to push Ukraine towards peace.

??? he almost said sticks and stones. 

Adding more from Kellogg:  Special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg considers rapprochement between Russia, Iran, China and North Korea a "global problem".

Adding: 

US considering major NATO major policy shift - NBC news

❗️🇺🇸🇪🇺 TRUMP CONSIDERS CHANGE IN FORMAT OF US PARTICIPATION IN NATO, REFUSAL OF MANDATORY DEFENSE OF ALLIES IN CASE OF ATTACK ON THEM - NBC NEWS

As part of the potential policy shift, the U.S. might not defend a fellow NATO member that is attacked if the country doesn’t meet the defense spending threshold, the officials said.

Adding: 

Zelensky: Ukraine and the USA will hold a significant meeting next week.

And:  We will tighten sanctions against Russia if necessary - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Also:  Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff and Michael Waltz will head to Riyadh on Tuesday to meet with a Ukrainian delegation that includes Andriy Yermak - Fox News

Adding: 

Trump has announced a postponement (https://apnews.com/article/tariffs-trump-economy-mexico-canada-bfed103a11a2a71d8353350f94c78814) of tariffs once again.

Trump announced today that tariffs on Mexico will be postponed for one month after a conversation with the nation's president. This comes after commerce secretary Howard Lutnik announced that the tariffs on both Mexico and Canada would "likely" be postponed.

The administration has already carved out a large number of exemptions, most notably for autos, which had largely defanged the tariffs and turned them into mostly symbolic gestures. Now, it looks like they may not happen at all. 

Of course, the regime and it's followers can still profit. Every time Trump announces tariffs, they buy the dip in the market, and every time he backs off, they sell. A straightforward, but effective scheme from one of the nation's premiere con artists.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
