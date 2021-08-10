© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/8/2021 The Stew Peters Show Ft. Rep. Erik Mortensen, Tara McNeally & More
Follow
16
Share
Report
1581 views • October 08, 2021
10/8/2021 The Stew Peters Show
Rep Erik Mortensen: Mom attacked by school board
Tara McNeally: Superintendent cancels mom
William Castro: Educators sue Biden over Vaxx
Dr. Jane Ruby: Fake ivermectin from big pharma
Christy Licato: Commies target preschoolers
Karen Kingston: DOD joint AI center monitors vaxx deaths
Rep Erik Mortensen: Mom attacked by school board
Tara McNeally: Superintendent cancels mom
William Castro: Educators sue Biden over Vaxx
Dr. Jane Ruby: Fake ivermectin from big pharma
Christy Licato: Commies target preschoolers
Karen Kingston: DOD joint AI center monitors vaxx deaths
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.