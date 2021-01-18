Angle of Distraction: 'Chuck Schumer's' Clone DID NOT Kill the 14 Year Air Force Vet During the Congress Riot

If 14 year US Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt really was shot and killed by a Chuck Schumer body double during the Capitol Hill Riots then why are there still hundreds of thousands of her 'kill video' still available on YouTube, etc.? Another question I have is why does John Sullivan still have his Social Media sites still up - including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. They censored and shut down President Trump and hundreds of thousands of Conservative social media sites, but this BLM and ANTIFA troublemaker has kept his sites up. This tells me that he is an asset of the Deep State. As controversial as it may sound earlier this week i listened to Mike Adams and he questioned the angle of the shot that killed and upon further review I agree. Based on the angle of the shooters hold on the glock I can't see how the bullet fired in the Congressional Riot would have hit her in the neck based on how high she was when she was climbing through the broken window as you will see in my breakdown in this video. I am calling her shooting another Hoax. To me after she was shot the immediate care that she received looked very slow in arriving and very strange, like most of the people there knew it was a psyop hoax.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app