Who are the companies for LAB Grown BIO "FAKE" Meat, PART 2
PROMOGIRL07
Published a month ago

This is part 2

nxtlafoods.com is where you can view the 25 plus companies who are in the GAME and looking for investors. I decided to do a report of who the investors are in my next vid, as I discovered some big names while doing this extensive research .



meatbidenlabbiofake grown meat

