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The 30 Day Program at the Grants Pass Gospel Rescue Mission
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2 views • December 30, 2020
Our program is based on an individual's desire to make meaningful change in their lives. The key to our success has been the careful program design that provides a pathway to independence. Upon intake, residents meet with a program coordinator who works with each individual to identify the key reasons why they are homeless. Through the program, barriers to independence are eliminated. These barriers can include: drug and alcohol addiction, mental and physical health issues, lack of ID or birth certificate, and relationship issues. Every 30 days, the resident is evaluated on their progress. As long as the resident is following the Mission rules and making steady progress toward independence, they may be granted an initial 30 days of residency. At each review, new goals are made. Learn more at: http://www.homelessfix.com
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