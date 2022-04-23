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Babies stuck in a Mariupol Bomb Shelter [English Subtitles]
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95 views • April 23, 2022
Patrick Lancaster Apr 22, 2022. English Subtitles.
People in Mariupol have been living underground for 2 months stuck below the war. They have been slowly making their way to the surface. In this special report from Mariupol I talk to a woman that has been living in ground in a basement with her 4 small children in horrible conditions. Hopefully things get better for them soon.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnBlk8Zbqng
People in Mariupol have been living underground for 2 months stuck below the war. They have been slowly making their way to the surface. In this special report from Mariupol I talk to a woman that has been living in ground in a basement with her 4 small children in horrible conditions. Hopefully things get better for them soon.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnBlk8Zbqng
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