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Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ για ΒΙΟΜΗΧΑΝΙΚΗ ΑΓΡΟΤΙΚΗ & ΠΡΩΤΟΓΕΝΗ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗ στο Μοναχο 4-9-1937
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125 views • June 15, 2020
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ του ΦΥΡΕΡ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ στο ΜΟΝΑΧΟ το 1937 για τον ΣΧΕΔΙΑΣΜΟ στην ΒΙΟΜΗΧΑΝΙΚΗ ΑΓΡΟΤΙΚΗ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗ & τον ΠΡΩΤΟΓΕΝΗ ΤΟΜΕΑ για την ΣΤΗΡΙΞΗ των ΓΕΡΜΑΝΩΝ ΕΡΓΑΤΩΝ & ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΩΝ για την ΑΥΤΑΡΚΕΙΑ στην ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ.
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