The first footage of the presence of Russian servicemen in the village of Sobolevka on the outskirts of Kupyansk has appeared.

Recall that just a month ago, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the establishment of control over the villages of Radkovka, Moskovka, and Sobolevka, which effectively meant a semi-encirclement of Kupyansk from the west.

Adding:

Trump signed a decree introducing an additional 25% tariff on goods from India.

The White House explained this by the fact that India continues to purchase oil from Russia.

he US intends to impose secondary anti-Russian sanctions on August 8, Reuters reports, citing the White House.

At the same time, according to Reuters, the meeting between Putin and Whitkoff went well.

😁The White House "positively assessed" the results of the meeting between Putin and Trump's special envoy Whitkoff, Reuters reports.

At the same time, the agency, citing the White House administration, reports that the US may nevertheless impose secondary sanctions as early as Friday.

🐻 So not that positively

NYT reports Trump told European leaders he intends to meet President Putin next week, and shortly afterwards arrange a meeting of himself, President Putin and President Zelensky.

Allegedly Daddy Trump also plans to sell canned American borsch to both Russia and Ukraine.