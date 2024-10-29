BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS YEAR AT WEF 🌐 CASUAL CONVERSATION ABOUT TORTURING PEOPLE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
202 views • 6 months ago

strong_roots - This year at WEF...casual conversation about torturing people...😇


Source: https://x.com/guydoe2022/status/1850845072918487066


Title: This year at WEF we talked about literally torturing people

.

"One of the really exciting new areas in forensic neuroscience is pain detection. Once we understand the patterns that cause pain, the question becomes: can we then trigger pain and use it for many coercive measures in the legal system?" ? Are you there?"

.

Beware of deception!: Their new goal is literally to legalize torture - and they will sell it as "not real/physical" because for them soul and mind do not exist!

.

https://t.me/Shadows_Of_Darkness

.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

.

Source: "Philosophers-stone pureblood"

https://old.bitchute.com/video/kNqFthcle2ww/

.

.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

.

This channel is not paid by any third party to promote anything

You can always donate to me or my channel. All help is very much appreciated.

https://paypal.me/kbenweg

Or you can give a cup of coffee/sandwich to someone in need... (This would bring me even more joy)

.

Thank you for watching, God bless, and I love you all!!! 🙏

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

.

Subscribe to other channels:

.

Free Your Mind Videos

https://rumble.com/c/FYMVideos

Only if Rumble is down (or deletes) videos, those will be posted on the Backup Channels!

Backup Channel on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Tim:ab74

Backup Channel on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ThkAWbd3XR2T/

.

Christian Teachings And Documentaries

https://rumble.com/c/c-1328393

.

Sound The Trumpet Ministries:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1123613

.

Praise & Worship Music:

https://rumble.com/c/c-3348236

.

Telegram Channel: "Blocked & Banned"

https://t.me/BlockedAndBanned

=> Group chat added where everyone can comment!

https://t.me/BlockedAndBanned1

.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

.

NOTE: These are not necessarily the beliefs of the uploader. Discernment is required to see the Truth in all of it. Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Jesus Christ is the Light that came into the world. There is NO other name by which you can be saved! Repent, be baptized and Born Again!

.

COMMENT POLICY: Thanks for watching 👍 Please keep comments on topic and value-add. Comments, where it is obvious the person did not watch the video, will be deleted. Comments containing arrested-developed behavior (nastiness, belligerence, stupidity, trolling, spam, links, etc.) will also be deleted (without notice) and banned from the channel. No self-promotion/advertising!

.

If my posts ruffled your feathers. Don't be a chicken! Take it before God and make the changes you need to better your life. God bless you 🙏

.

Making tantrums about why you're unsubscribing: If i notice your cry for help i will do anything possible (mute/block/ban) To make sure you don't get back here by mistake, for your safety. Opposing views will be posted and feelings will get hurt. So this channel is NOT a safe space for you!! Hope you find better pasture somewhere else

.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Keywords
legal systemwefmulti pronged attackpain detectioncoercive measures
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy