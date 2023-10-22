ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 10/22/23 • US & China Send Warships to Middle East as Israel Readies Ground Invasion

US & CHINA SEND WARSHIPS TO MIDDLE EAST AS ISRAEL READIES GROUND INVASION — ALEX JONES REPORTS!While all this conventional war for resources goes on, the West is competing with China to roll out a total planetary AI control system that will render humanity obsolete!
Tune in and spread this critical link if you want to stop the elites' diabolical New World Order scheme.
*****************************************************
URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!
https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
*****************************************************
*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
• https://www.newswars.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.