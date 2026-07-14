The digital ID as a control tool.

We have the digID here in the Netherlands that is used to do our taxes. They already knew how to block bank accounts during the trucker strike in Ottawa. When you control the money, people can't do anything. Our banking system Ideal has been changed into Wero. People think once Covid was over that the world went back to normal, but business is NOT as usual. Bit by bit, they prepare their beast system slowly taking away our free agency to do with our money as we please. As with the electricity, they first create a dependancy and then slowly cause us trouble with it (solar panels are now driving up the costs as the chargebacks get higher and at home batteries cost more than the actual costs saved). How to get people trapped financially is pretty easy when you depend on their services.

To stop it, we the people should all come together and fight the system. This is hard as the "divide and conquer" is working behind the scenes at all times; religion, racism, colourism, the people who are awake and the ones preferring to stay asleep.

I think we need smart hackers to stop the data centres from extracting our information. Our devices are our downfall.

I always say, there is ONE real way to stop ALL of it and that is with Jesus Christ when He comes back.





Amen 🙏❤💯