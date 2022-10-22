Welcome To Proverbs Club.On Desire And Haste.
Proverbs 19:2 (NIV).
2) Desire without knowledge is not good—
how much more will hasty feet miss the way!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Desire requires knowledge.
Impulsive fools cannot navigate the Narrow Path.
