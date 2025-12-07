BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨 Emergency Drills & Tragic Events: Why People Question the Timing
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10137 followers
2
239 views • 21 hours ago

🚨 Emergency Drills & Tragic Events: Why People Question the Timing | Hidden Protocol

This video looks at something many people find unusual: the timing of emergency training exercises that happen close to major national tragedies.

For example, FEMA was reportedly holding an emergency-response course called L-366: Planning for the Needs of Children in Disasters about 18 miles from Sandy Hook the week before December 14th.
And years earlier, FEMA teams had arrived in New York for scheduled training the day before 9/11.

Why do large-scale drills sometimes occur near major events?
Is it coincidence?
Preparedness?
Anomalies in scheduling?
Or just patterns people tend to notice in hindsight?

This video encourages viewers to think critically, verify information, and never accept any official story — or unofficial one — without digging deeper.

Source @ 👁️ The Hidden Protocol — Decode the Code.

Thanks to Greg N for Link
-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
sandy hookfemasandy hoaxemergency drills
