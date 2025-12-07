© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨 Emergency Drills & Tragic Events: Why People Question the Timing | Hidden Protocol
This video looks at something many people find unusual: the timing of emergency training exercises that happen close to major national tragedies.
For example, FEMA was reportedly holding an emergency-response course called L-366: Planning for the Needs of Children in Disasters about 18 miles from Sandy Hook the week before December 14th.
And years earlier, FEMA teams had arrived in New York for scheduled training the day before 9/11.
Why do large-scale drills sometimes occur near major events?
Is it coincidence?
Preparedness?
Anomalies in scheduling?
Or just patterns people tend to notice in hindsight?
This video encourages viewers to think critically, verify information, and never accept any official story — or unofficial one — without digging deeper.
Source @ 👁️ The Hidden Protocol — Decode the Code.
Thanks to Greg N for Link
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!