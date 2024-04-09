Create New Account
Activists Spray Paint on Labour Party HQ in London
Activists spray paint on Labour Party HQ in London Pro-Palestine activists from the 'Youth Demand' group covered the Labour Party’s London headquarters with red paint, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo on Israel.

Keywords
labour partyactivistsspray painthq in london

