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Report: Controlled Demolition of the Food Supply
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3013 views • April 07, 2022
Mike Adams guest hosts The Alex Jones Show with special guest David Dubyne (@adapt2030) to break down the controlled demolition of the food supply.
Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-06-he-planned-starvation-grain-deliveries-by-rail-to-be-partially-halted.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-06-sri-lankan-cabinet-offers-to-resign-widespread-unrest-price-spikes.html
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Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-06-he-planned-starvation-grain-deliveries-by-rail-to-be-partially-halted.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-06-sri-lankan-cabinet-offers-to-resign-widespread-unrest-price-spikes.html
Get Your Limited Edition Apparel At Cost!
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