LIVE from Austin TX! Pharma Monopoliy, Dana Ullman, Homeopathy, Long COVID Struggles, Vaccine Study - The RSB Show 3-28-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: LIVE from the IABDM Conference in Austin Texas! Big Pharma Monopoliy, Dana Ullman, Homeopathic.com, Long COVID Struggles, Radical Vaccine Study Idea, Food Is Medicine, Diet Impacts ADHD, Western Diet During Pregnancy, Precious Metals Currency, Question of the Day, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/live-from-the-iabdm-conference-in-austin-texas-big-pharma-monopoliy-dana-ullman-homeopathic-com-long-covid-struggles-radical-vaccine-study-idea-food-is-medicine-diet-impacts-adhd-western-diet/