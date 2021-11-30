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Ep.26 11:11 Portal, Imprisoned DNA, Serpent Seed, 6th Sense, Symptom Watch
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746 views • November 30, 2021
What is the original DNA blueprint we were meant to have? What happens when it is restored in a divine union? Serpent seed, cross, Cain & Able, starseeds, and more!
What to expect during the 1111 portal- opportunity for bringing up old issues on a deeper level, different symptoms emotions, feelings, anxiety, depression, ear ringing, dizziness, nausea
Also detoxing symptoms due to changes in the earth's frequency, deeper understanding of the world and interconnectedness around you.
You may feel like your dragging, body pains, nausea, irritation, emotional overload, chest pains, and super hot flashes. From being in such high vibrations for so long you will notice a huge difference. Rest hydrated and stay in the light we are just getting started.
Our 6th sense is feeling from our soul!
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
What to expect during the 1111 portal- opportunity for bringing up old issues on a deeper level, different symptoms emotions, feelings, anxiety, depression, ear ringing, dizziness, nausea
Also detoxing symptoms due to changes in the earth's frequency, deeper understanding of the world and interconnectedness around you.
You may feel like your dragging, body pains, nausea, irritation, emotional overload, chest pains, and super hot flashes. From being in such high vibrations for so long you will notice a huge difference. Rest hydrated and stay in the light we are just getting started.
Our 6th sense is feeling from our soul!
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
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