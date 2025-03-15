© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: Britain and France will strike Russia if Moscow breaks a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Britain and France are considering a scenario of striking Russia if it violates the ceasefire, Associated Press reports.
Like a Yorkshire Terrier and a Miniature Poodle threatening a Rottweiler 🤪, utterly delusional.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/