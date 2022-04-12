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World Premiere: 'Watch the Water' Full Movie — Dr. Bryan Ardis w/ Stew Peters
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476 views • April 12, 2022
World Video Premiere (April 11, 2022): "The plandemic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time? Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com) has unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden.
"In this Stew Peters Network exclusive, Director Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light a truth satan himself has fought to suppress.
"Visit http://ardisantidote.com/ to learn how to protect you and your loved ones during this biological war."
Source: https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
________________________ CHRISTIANS:
__________ The time is at hand.
__________ False salvation — Is it possible?
__________ Be sure you are saved and not just think you are.
__________ Download a most-helpful guide to the narrow way, the only way Jesus gave us:
Via Googledrive: https://bit.ly/342cHCg
Via ProtonDrive: https://bit.ly/32pnt83
"In this Stew Peters Network exclusive, Director Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light a truth satan himself has fought to suppress.
"Visit http://ardisantidote.com/ to learn how to protect you and your loved ones during this biological war."
Source: https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
________________________ CHRISTIANS:
__________ The time is at hand.
__________ False salvation — Is it possible?
__________ Be sure you are saved and not just think you are.
__________ Download a most-helpful guide to the narrow way, the only way Jesus gave us:
Via Googledrive: https://bit.ly/342cHCg
Via ProtonDrive: https://bit.ly/32pnt83
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