The Counterfeit Society Is Heading Towards A Horrendous Disaster

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Counterfeit money produces a counterfeit economy. A counterfeit economy is bolstered by counterfeit news. All of this leads to a counterfeit society, and America's counterfeit society is heading towards a horrendous disaster. You should know about sound money. It's the only way out.