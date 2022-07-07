MASSIVE PROBLEM With Gun Control Seen After Highland Park Shooting

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Gary Franchi From NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, Talk of who’s to blame for the shooting began almost as soon as the shots stopped. Liberals say it’s the guns, especially assault weapons, and conservatives say it’s a mental health crisis or a lack of God. One thing is for sure though: the town of Highland Park has had an assault weapon ban in place since 2013 and it didn’t stop what happened on July 4th.