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https://gnews.org/post/p1wo7200
06/09/2022 There are too many powerful institutions and stakeholders involved here, that all have huge interest in us not knowing what the side effects are of this vaccine. The Sudden Adult Death Syndrome was brought up to cover up the vaccine adverse effects.