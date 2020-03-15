Alan Sabrosky: Israel writing US laws, Zionist lobby now has total control

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PublicEnquiry
Former Director of Studies of the Strategic Studies Institute at the US army war college: Alan Sabrosky
How Israel lobby went from zero to total control of US government in thirty years
Alan Sabrosky – The Impact of
Zionist Influence in the U.S.
Zionism: Deconstructing the Power
Paradigm
Veterans Today + Truth Jihad Radio
Sun 10 June 2018
Alan Sabrosky – The Impact of Zionist Influence in the U.S.
1:07:05 – 2:01:30(YouTube)
Alan Sabrosky examines the process by which Zionists acting on behalf of Israel have gained significant control of the United States and its government.